Vázquez helps Red Sox beat deGrom, Mets 1-0

FLUSHING, Queens — Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob deGrom and the punchless New York Mets 1-0.
Nick Pivetta and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.
Xander Bogaerts doubled to open the second inning and one out later, Vázquez drove an 0-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph to right-center.
After that, deGrom held Boston off the scoreboard — but the Mets couldn’t muster anything at the plate in their latest offensive flop with the two-time Cy Young Award winner on the mound.
The right-hander struck out nine in six innings of three-hit ball.