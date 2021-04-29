Vázquez helps Red Sox beat deGrom, Mets 1-0

New York Mets’ Michael Conforto (30) reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. The Red Sox won 1-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob deGrom and the punchless New York Mets 1-0.

Nick Pivetta and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.

Xander Bogaerts doubled to open the second inning and one out later, Vázquez drove an 0-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph to right-center.

After that, deGrom held Boston off the scoreboard — but the Mets couldn’t muster anything at the plate in their latest offensive flop with the two-time Cy Young Award winner on the mound.

The right-hander struck out nine in six innings of three-hit ball.