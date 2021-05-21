The hits keep on coming: Alonso added to Mets’ crowded injured list

MIAMI — New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday because of a sprained right hand that has bothered him for more than two weeks. Alonso has been nursing the injury since he was hit by a pitch.

The move was made before the start of the Mets’ weekend series at Miami.

Alonso said he hopes he can return as soon as he is eligible to come off the IL.

The 2019 NL home run champion is batting .236 with six homers and 19 RBIs, and is 5 for 40 since May 5.

The Mets take on the Marlins all weekend, with Saturday and Sunday’s games airing on PIX11.