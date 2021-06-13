Tatis’ tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, right, and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor tease one another during the first inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as San Diego’s high-priced superstars powered the Padres past the New York Mets 7-3 to stop a four-game slide.

Chris Paddack struck out nine over six strong innings in his first win since May 21 and Tommy Pham launched a leadoff homer to help San Diego prevent a weekend sweep despite grounding into four double plays.

José Peraza put the Mets ahead 2-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth.