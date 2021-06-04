Tatis homers to back Darvish, Padres hold off Mets 4-3

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from third on a wild pitch by New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams’ glove, and the San Diego Padres held off the New York Mets 4-3.

Yu Darvish pitched effectively into the sixth inning and helped himself with two hits.

Mark Melancon escaped a ninth-inning jam when Kevin Pillar grounded sharply into a game-ending double play.

Tatis also dashed home aggressively to score on a wild pitch as the Padres ended a four-game skid in the opener of a homestand against two first-place teams.

James McCann hit a two-run homer for the Mets, and Billy McKinney had an RBI triple off the wall that nearly tied it in the eighth.