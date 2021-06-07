Stroman wins 2nd in row, leads Mets over Padres 6-2

New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman dances at second base after hitting a RBI double off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Craig Stammen in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Jose Peraza scored on the play. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO — Marcus Stroman pitched six-plus strong innings and doubled in a run to lead the New York Mets past the San Diego Padres 6-2.

The Mets won the last two of the four-game series to earn a split in a battle between two of the top NL teams.

Stroman gave up only one unearned run and four hits in 6.2 innings while striking out seven. His double down the left-field line in the seventh scored Jose Peraza from first for a 4-1 New York lead.

Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched relatively well but surrendered solo runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

