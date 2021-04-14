Stroman leads Mets past Phils 4-0 for doubleheader sweep

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman celebrates after Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins grounded into a double play during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Back on the mound two days after an abbreviated start, Marcus Stroman tossed six spotless innings and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 for a doubleheader sweep.

Brandon Nimmo had three hits and three RBIs from the leadoff spot.

Jonathan Villar followed up his game-winning single in the opener with a run-scoring double, and Stroman outpitched Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

In the first game, Pete Alonso and Villar hit RBI singles in the eighth to give New York a 4-3 victory in extra innings. Dominic Smith socked an early two-run homer for the Mets.

Both games of the single-admission twinbill, booked to make up Monday night’s rainout at Citi Field, were scheduled for seven innings.

