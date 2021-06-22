Stroman hurt as Braves blank Mets for 2nd straight game

New York Mets’ Dominic Smith (2) reacts after striking out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up Mets 3-0 for their second consecutive shutout against New York.

Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately.

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third.

The punchless Mets managed only two hits — an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.