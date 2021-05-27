Stroman deals, Peraza homers as Mets start DH with 1-0 win over Rockies

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FLUSHING, Queens — Marcus Stroman ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings to lead the New York Mets over the Colorado Rockies 1-0 in a doubleheader opener.

José Peraza homered leading off the third inning, and the Mets won their second straight over Colorado.

The Rockies dropped to 3-19 with eight shutout losses on the road, a sharp contrast from their 16-12 record and at mile-high Coors Field, where they have scored in every game.

Stroman had been 0-4 since winning in Denver on April 18. He struck out three and walked two, lowering his ERA to 2.47.

