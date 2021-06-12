Stroman and Lindor lead Mets past slumping Padres 4-1

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with Jonathan Villar (1) after Lindor hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the slumping San Diego Padres 4-1.

Stroman pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts.

He induced two double plays to sure-handed second baseman Luis Guillorme and got eight outs via ground ball.

The sinkerballer entered with an NL-best 53.9% grounder rate. Stroman lasted at least six innings for a career-high seventh straight start and beat San Diego for the second time in seven days.

He also allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings Sunday in San Diego.