Stroman 1-hits Reds for 8 innings, Smith slam, Mets win 7-0

CINCINNATI — Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and the New York Mets cruised to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Stroman gave up a leadoff single to Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else.

He struck out seven and walked one. Stroman hit Jonathan India with his first pitch of the game, then quickly settled in.

He was struck by Jesse Winker’s comebacker to start the seventh, and Stroman recovered to throw him out. Jeurys Familia struck out three in a hitless ninth.

Luis Guillorme and Jonathan Villar also connected for the NL East leaders.

Mets manager Luis Rojas returned to the dugout after serving a two-game suspension for excessive arguing on Sunday.