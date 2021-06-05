Snell takes no-hitter into 7th, Padres beat Mets 2-0

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell walks toward the dugout after the top of the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 4, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Manny Machado hit an early homer and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 2-0.

Snell struck out 10 and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time this season.

Francisco Lindor ended his no-hit bid with a single leading off the seventh — a ball left fielder Tommy Pham misplayed for a two-base error.

The left-handed Snell got three straight outs, including two strikeouts, to strand Lindor at third.

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay had a 5.55 ERA in his first season with San Diego prior to Friday.