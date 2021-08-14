Smith’s HR in 10th lifts Dodgers over Mets 6-5

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith follows through on a two-run home run during the 10th inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after blowing a four-run lead to beat the New York Mets 6-5.

Smith gave the Dodgers a 6-4 advantage when he hit a full-count sinker from Jeurys Familia into the left field seats.

Smith’s 16th homer easily cleared the fence and set Los Angeles up for its second win in 14 extra-inning games this year.

Smith’s drive atoned for a passed ball the catcher committed in the seventh that allowed Pete Alonso to score the tying run.