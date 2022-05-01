NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Smith went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to back an inconsistent Max Scherzer, and the New York Mets won their seventh straight series to begin the season by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6.

Jeff McNeil also had four of New York’s 15 hits, and Starling Marte drove in three runs. The Mets took two of three in the weekend set.

Scherzer struck out his first five batters for the first time in his career. But he gave up two home runs to Mets nemesis Kyle Schwarber, and a solo shot to Bryce Harper.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 15-0 — the longest winning streak of his career — in his last 24 regular-season starts.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber watches his home run against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

New York Mets’ Dominic Smith (2) drops his bat after hitting an RBI-single to drive in Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI-single by Dominic Smith during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

New York Mets’ Dominic Smith (2) signals to the dugout after hitting an RBI-single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso, left, slides into home on an RBI-single by Dominic Smith as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, right, looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

New York Mets’ Eduardo Escobar (10) congratulates Mets’ Francisco Lindor after Lindor scores on an RBI single by designated hitter Pete Alonso against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)