Segura, Nola lead surging Phils past Mets, tighten NL East

Mets

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper follows through on an RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years, Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak and the surging Philadelphia Phillies tightened the NL East race, beating the New York Mets 5-3.

Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and pull within one game of division-leading Atlanta.

The Phillies had lost eight of 11 prior to their current streak.

The Mets dropped their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500.

