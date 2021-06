Washington Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber takes a curtain call after he hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 to take three of four in the series.

Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in a 10-game span, increasing his total to 18 this season with his first career three homer-game.

Moved in the leadoff spot on June 12, Schwarber had four RBIs for the second straight game.