Schrock 5 hits, homers filling in for Votto, Reds beat Mets

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds Eugenio Suarez (7) at home after a hit by Tyler Naquin during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

NEW YORK — Rookie Max Schrock went 5 for 5 with a home run while giving All-Star Joey Votto a break, leading fellow newcomer Vladimir Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds over the New York Mets 7-1.

Making his first major league start at first base, the 26-year-old Schrock filled in admirably for the Reds star. Schrock scored three runs and drove in two.

Votto got a rest from manager David Bell a day after his seven-game home run streak came to an end.

Tyler Stephenson and Kyle Farmer each drove in runs for the Reds, who matched a season high by moving six games over .500.

Gutierrez allowed three hits in seven innings. Jeff McNeil homered for the NL East leaders.