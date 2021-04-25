Ross solid as Nationals beat Mets 7-1

Washington Nationals’ Starlin Castro, tight, beats the throw to New York Mets’ James McCann, left, and scores on a single by Joe Ross during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

NEW YORK — Joe Ross tossed six solid innings and helped himself with an RBI single as the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 7-1.

Yadiel Hernandez, a 33-year-old rookie who entered with six hits in 36 career at-bats, had two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals.

Six starters had an RBI and seven players got a hit for Washington, which finished with 10 singles and no extra-base hits.

Michael Conforto homered in the fourth for the Mets.

Marcus Stroman yielded five runs, four earned, and eight hits in four innings.

