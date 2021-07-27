Riley’s slam, 6 RBIs power Braves in 12-5 rout of Mets

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FLUSHING, Queens — Austin Riley hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to set a career high with six RBIs, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 12-5 rout of the New York Mets.

Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also had two-run homers for the Braves, who have won two of the first three in a five-game series as they chase the first-place Mets in the NL East.

Dansby Swanson delivered a two-run double in the first inning to get Atlanta started. Charlie Morton earned his 10th win after allowing three runs over five innings.

Jeff McNeil and Brandon Drury each hit a two-run homer for the Mets after they trailed 10-1 in the fourth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss