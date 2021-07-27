Riley’s slam, 6 RBIs power Braves in 12-5 rout of Mets

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FLUSHING, Queens — Austin Riley hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to set a career high with six RBIs, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 12-5 rout of the New York Mets.

Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also had two-run homers for the Braves, who have won two of the first three in a five-game series as they chase the first-place Mets in the NL East.

Dansby Swanson delivered a two-run double in the first inning to get Atlanta started. Charlie Morton earned his 10th win after allowing three runs over five innings.

Jeff McNeil and Brandon Drury each hit a two-run homer for the Mets after they trailed 10-1 in the fourth.