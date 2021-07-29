Riley homers again as Braves win, inch closer to Mets

Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley celebrate after scoring against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK — Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves inched closer to the NL East-leading New York Mets with a 6-3 victory.

The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five-game series in New York to move within four games of the Mets.

Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth.

Riley had four homers and seven RBIs in the last three games of the series.

Pete Alonso hit a long homer for the Mets.