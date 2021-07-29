Riley homers again as Braves win, inch closer to Mets

Mets

Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley celebrate after scoring against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK — Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves inched closer to the NL East-leading New York Mets with a 6-3 victory.

The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five-game series in New York to move within four games of the Mets.

Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth.

Riley had four homers and seven RBIs in the last three games of the series.

Pete Alonso hit a long homer for the Mets.

