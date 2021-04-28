Richards strikes out 10, pitches Red Sox over Mets 2-1

Boston Red Sox’s Enrique Hernandez celebrates after scoring on a single by Rafael Devers as New York Mets pitcher David Peterson walks past during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Garrett Richards finally found the strike zone and punched out 10, Bobby Dalbec hit his first homer of the season and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 2-1.

Richards allowed a run and seven hits over seven innings, issuing no free passes one start after walking six.

The right-hander trimmed his ERA from 6.48 to 4.94. Boston improved to an AL East-leading 15-9, including a major league-most 12 comeback victories.

Jeff McNeil put New York up 1-0 with a homer in the second, but Dalbec tied it with a shot to right-center leading off the third.

Rafael Devers put Boston ahead with an RBI single in the sixth.