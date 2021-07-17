Reynolds, Frazier lead Pirates over Mets 4-1; Lindor hurt

Pittsburgh Pirates’ John Nogowski, left, and New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, fourth from right, exchange words as players and coaches arrive during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 16, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a testy 4-1 victory over the Mets.

New York star shortstop Francisco Lindor left in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side — moments before a hot-tempered shoving match between the teams on the field.

Reynolds’ homer came in the seventh inning and pushed the lead to 4-1. It was his 17th of the season, setting a career high. Frazier’s hit in the second opened the scoring.

Chad Kuhl got the win despite issuing five walks in five innings.