Rays hit 8 doubles, beat Mets 12-5

Tampa Bay Rays’ Joey Wendle, center reaches second base with a double ahead of the tag by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is umpire Brian Knight(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Joey Wendle hit three doubles and a single, keying two big innings that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the New York Mets 12-5.

Yandy Diaz, who had two of Tampa Bay’s eight doubles, and Randy Arozarena each had three hits.

Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jose Peraza each homered for the Mets, who have lost two in a row at Tropicana Field after a seven-game winning streak.

Wendle had an infield that set up a run in the first and doubled to spark a five-run fourth that made it 6-4. He hit a two-run double in a six-run eighth that broke open the game.

The Mets return to action Sunday afternoon against Tampa. You can watch the game live on PIX11 with pre-game coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m.