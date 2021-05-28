Rain Forces Mets-Braves postponement

A billboard at CitiField announces the postponing of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in New York. The game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets was postponed due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — The game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Friday night.

The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two inches of rain predicted. No makeup date was announced.

The scheduled starters for Friday — the Mets’ Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA) and the Braves’ Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA) — were pushed back to Saturday.

Rain is in the forecast throughout the weekend.

The series is the first of three Braves’ visits to New York.