Pillar, McKinney each homer twice as Mets easily beat Orioles 14-1

New York Mets’ Kevin Pillar (11) is greeted near home pate by James McCann (33) and Billy McKinney after Pillar scored them all on a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE — Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney each homered twice, and the New York Mets beat Matt Harvey decisively for the second time this season, routing the Baltimore Orioles 14-1.

Harvey, who helped New York win the National League pennant in 2015, has faced the Mets twice this year, on May 12 and on Wednesday. New York won the May matchup at Citi Field 7-1.

Harvey allowed seven runs and eight hits in both games. He lasted 4 1/3 innings the first time and three innings Wednesday.

Pete Alonso and Mason Williams also homered for New York.

The Mets return home after a 9-game road trip to face the San Diego Padres on Friday.