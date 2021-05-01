Phillies top Mets 2-1 in bench-clearing, trash-talking opener

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, right, has an altercation with New York Mets’ Dominic Smith (2) as catcher Andrew Knapp tries to intervene after Smith struck out swinging in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — Chase Anderson swung and missed at a passed ball on a third strike that let two runs score, and he tossed five solid innings to lead the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Mets.

The Mets and Phillies turned the eighth inning into a bench-emptying, trash-talking affair that spiced up a routine game.

The benches cleared in the eighth inning after Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado jawed at Dominic Smith after he struck him out to end a rally.

Mets reliever Miguel Castro then chased Rhys Hoskins down the line in the bottom of the inning and the benches again emptied.