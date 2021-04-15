Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets top Phils again, 5-1

New York Mets’ David Peterson (23) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with the Mets, sending New York past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 for its third straight win.

McCann had three hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth.

Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith also got three hits apiece, and Francisco Lindor scored twice.

Peterson outpitched former Mets starter Zack Wheeler, allowing only two hits and rebounding from a rough outing in Philadelphia last week.

Three relievers finished a three-hitter for New York. Philadelphia batters struck out 14 times.

After starting the season 4-0, the slumping Phillies have dropped six of eight.