Peraza a hero again as Mets sweep Rockies in doubleheader

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Mets’ Jose Peraza reacts as he approaches home plate after hitting a home run during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FLUSHING, Queens — José Peraza homered starting the third inning of the opener and followed with a tiebreaking single in the fourth inning of the second game, helping the New York Mets sweep Colorado 1-0 and 4-2.

Marcus Stroman ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings in the first game.

Aaron Loup pitched a one-hit fifth inning to win the second game.

Colorado lost three in a row after winning the series opener, falling to 3-20 with eight shutout losses on the road this year.

The Rockies are 16-12 at mile-high Coors Field, where they have scored in every game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss