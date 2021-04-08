Pair of 3-run homers doom Mets as Phillies roll 8-2

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper slides into first base on a bunt before New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso could make the tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys Hoskins had a solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 8-2.

The Phillies took two of three from their division rivals after opening the season with a three-game sweep over three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola lasted only four innings, pitching out of trouble often. He allowed one run and six hits, striking out five. Connor Brogdon got five outs to earn his third win in six games.

Three relievers pitched the final 3 1/3 innings.

Mets starter David Peterson surrendered six runs and seven hits in four innings.

The postponed season-opening series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been rescheduled.

Major League Baseball moved two of the games to June and the other to September.

A coronavirus outbreak on the Nationals prompted MLB to scrap games originally slated to be played in Washington on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of last week.

Now one game will be part of a day-night doubleheader on June 19. Another will be on June 28. And the last will be on Sept. 4 as part of a doubleheader.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant