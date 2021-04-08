Pair of 3-run homers doom Mets as Phillies roll 8-2

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper slides into first base on a bunt before New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso could make the tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys Hoskins had a solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 8-2.

The Phillies took two of three from their division rivals after opening the season with a three-game sweep over three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola lasted only four innings, pitching out of trouble often. He allowed one run and six hits, striking out five. Connor Brogdon got five outs to earn his third win in six games.

Three relievers pitched the final 3 1/3 innings.

Mets starter David Peterson surrendered six runs and seven hits in four innings.

The postponed season-opening series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been rescheduled.

Major League Baseball moved two of the games to June and the other to September.

A coronavirus outbreak on the Nationals prompted MLB to scrap games originally slated to be played in Washington on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of last week.

Now one game will be part of a day-night doubleheader on June 19. Another will be on June 28. And the last will be on Sept. 4 as part of a doubleheader.