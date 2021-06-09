Orioles still rolling on offense, beat Mets 10-3

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander, left, scores on a single by Ryan Mountcastle as New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE — Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles rolled to another high-scoring victory, 10-3 over the New York Mets.

Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore’s seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak.

More Mets Mets’ IF McNeil expected to start rehab assignment by Sunday

Pat Valaika doubled in his first two plate appearances after returning from the bereavement list.

Pete Alonso hit two homers for the Mets.

The Mets and Orioles will play their final game of the season against one another Wednesday night.