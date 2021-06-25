Nola ties Seaver’s record at Citi but Mets rally past Phillies 2-1

FLUSHING, Queens — Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match Tom Seaver’s major league record that stood alone for 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.
New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven.
That led to Lindor’s tying single with two outs, and Smith won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez in the eighth.
The Mets and Phillies start game two of the doubleheader Friday evening.