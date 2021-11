FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to $21 million deal, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the right-hander’s new one-year deal on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Soon after, the official MLB Twitter account tweeted the news, citing MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

“Final term of the contract is unclear,” Morosi wrote in a tweet.

