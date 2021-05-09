No more rodent rage as McNeil, Lindor, bullpen lead Mets past D-Backs 4-2

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) hugs Francisco Lindor after the top of the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

FLUSHING, Queens — Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor teamed up to produce all four runs a night after scuffling in the dugout and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2.

The pair attempted to dismiss Friday’s dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over an animal spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum.

No critters Saturday — just a couple All-Star hitters.

McNeil hit a two-run homer in the third off Merrill Kelly, and Lindor had a double, an RBI and scored on a throwing error after a stolen base.

The Mets’ bullpen was dominant as the team went without a starter. Tommy Hunter, Joey Lucheesi, Jeruys Familia, Aaron Loup and Trevor May combined to shutdown Arizona for a second straight night.

New York and Arizona will play the series finale Sunday afternoon.

