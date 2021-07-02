Nimmo rejoins Mets for Subway Series after 2-month absence for hand injury

New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been activated from the injured list by the New York Mets before their Subway Series opener at Yankee Stadium.

He missed two months because of a detached hand ligament. Marcus Stroman was activated from the bereavement list.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia and catcher Tomas Nido were activated from the 10-day injured list.

Left-hander David Peterson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right side soreness.

Right-hander Thomas Szapucki, catcher Patrick Mazeika, infielder Travis Blankenhorn were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York also obtained left-hander Anthony Banda from San Francisco for minor league infielder Will Toffey.

The first two games of the weekend Subway Series will air on PIX11 Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.