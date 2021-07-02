Nimmo rejoins Mets for Subway Series after 2-month absence for hand injury

NEW YORK — Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been activated from the injured list by the New York Mets before their Subway Series opener at Yankee Stadium.
He missed two months because of a detached hand ligament. Marcus Stroman was activated from the bereavement list.
Right-hander Jeurys Familia and catcher Tomas Nido were activated from the 10-day injured list.
Left-hander David Peterson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right side soreness.
Right-hander Thomas Szapucki, catcher Patrick Mazeika, infielder Travis Blankenhorn were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
New York also obtained left-hander Anthony Banda from San Francisco for minor league infielder Will Toffey.
The first two games of the weekend Subway Series will air on PIX11 Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.