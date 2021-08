Fans wait in the stands after a rain delay was called during a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning because of rain.

Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup.

Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the game will remain scheduled for nine innings.

Under pandemic rules, the regularly scheduled game between the teams Wednesday night will now be shortened to seven innings.