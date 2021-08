Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Darien Nunez delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the New York Mets 14-4 and completed a sweep of the three-game series.

Max Muncy hit a pair of two-run homers and Max Scherzer threw six solid innings

The Dodgers, who have gone 10-4 since acquiring Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals on July 30, trail the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants by four games.

Los Angeles is six games ahead of the second wild card, the San Diego Padres.