PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (PIX11) — In a pack of Mets, Francisco Lindor is easy to spot. His hair is unique, his style is flashy, and his big, bright smile really sets him apart. For this reason, he’s earned the nickname “Mr. Smile.”

“My mom is extremely happy. She’s always smiling. She’s a very happy woman. So I get it from her,” said Lindor, explaining the origin of his nickname.

Lindor’s smile isn’t the only reason why Mets fans have gravitated toward him. Lindor is unapologetically Puerto Rican.

“It’s my background. It’s my roots. I grew up there. I learned a lot from being in Puerto Rico. We Puerto Ricans are extremely proud. Wherever we go we mention to everybody that we are Puerto Rican. I love being Puerto Rican,” Lindor said.

Lindor also loves playing for the Mets. The star shortstop signed a massive 10-year, $341 million contract in 2021. Lindor missed five weeks last season with an oblique strain. He said his main goal this year is to be consistent.

“That’s why I’m here. I want to win. I want to bring a championship to Queens. I want everybody to be in the parade, take it from Midtown all the way down to Flushing. That’s the ultimate goal,” Lindor said.