More Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman leaves during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets.

Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto’s return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi needs season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Stroman, the team’s most durable starting pitcher this season, exited his outing against Atlanta in the second inning because of an aching left hip.

Conforto is ready to come off the injured list, but the right fielder wasn’t activated Tuesday after Triple-A Syracuse’s scheduled game was postponed to allow for more COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the organization.

Conforto spent last weekend on a rehab assignment with Syracuse. The team said he tested negative and it plans to activate him Wednesday.