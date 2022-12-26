NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Mets’ season may have ended with disappointment after winning 101 games in the regular season, but the response by owner Steve Cohen has been extraordinary.

This offseason the Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana and Kodai Senga for the starting rotation. They added David Robertson to the back end of the bullpen and re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year deal.

Cohen is the richest owner in Major League Baseball. Forbes estimates his worth at $17 billion. As it stands right now, the Mets payroll is right around $384 million. Throw in the Competitive Balance Tax, and you’re looking at a total of $495 million.

Cohen wants to win championships and will continue to spend and add talent to put the team in a position to win. How times have changed in Queens.