NEW YORK (PIX11) — Current Orioles and former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games Tuesday. Major League Baseball said Harvey distributed painkillers to the late Tyler Skaggs.

It’s a hard fall for Harvey, who was a first-round pick for the Mets in 2010. He made his debut two years later, setting a club record in the process.

Harvey was tagged “The Dark Knight” in New York City, but injuries mounted and led to a less-than-heroic departure.

