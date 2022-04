NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Mets have succeeded early in the season even without their best pitcher. The Amazins are currently ranked first in the NL East with a 15-6 record.

Their latest win: A no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Part of the Mets’ success is manager Buck Showalter. The Mets are the fifth team he’s managed in the MLB, and he was exactly what the team needed. He’s never won a World Series — but the potential is there.

