Mets stars Pete Alonso got a promising diagnosis from injuries suffered in San Diego.

Alonso was hit in his right hand by a pitch Tuesday, but X-rays and a CT scan showed no breaks or fractures. The hulking right-handed hitter, tied for the NL lead with 16 homers, is optimistic he won’t have to go on the injured list. He’s waiting for swelling to subside before planning his return, but still he called it “probably the best-case scenario.”

He was not in the lineup Wednesday for the series finale against the Padres. New York is off Thursday before opening a set at the Angels on Friday night.

