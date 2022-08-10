NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NL East-leading New York Mets are playing great baseball, having won 15 of their last 17 games.

Manager Buck Showalter, pitcher Max Scherzer and first baseman Pete Alonso have changed the clubhouse dynamic this season.

Pitching is what wins in October, and the Mets are stronger than any team at the top of the rotation with Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. The Mets also have the best closer in the league in Edwin Diaz, they play great defense and have an offense that can beat teams in a lot of different ways.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis predicts the Mets will be the 2022 World Series champions.

