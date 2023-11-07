THE BRONX (PIX11) — Enough with the idiotic pushback of the Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager.

Why so angry?

Because he’s a Yankee for the last 15 years? Because he has no major league managerial experience?

I get it.

Craig Council used the Mets for leverage to get the money he wanted in Chicago with the Cubs. The Mets did not offer Council the same money the Cubs did and did not get an opportunity to match.

Move on!

He impressed the Mets in two interviews. He’s a good communicator and knows how to handle players and how to handle a clubhouse. In the end, though, it comes down to the talent on the team, which needs to be upgraded. He obviously shares a similar baseball vision with the President of Baseball Operations, David Stern.

So enough with the anger. Get a grip. Until next time, New York, I’m Mark Malousis.