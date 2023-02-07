NEW YORK (PIX11) — Time heals all wounds. The New York Mets announced that Carlos Beltran is joining the team’s front office.

Beltran is leaving the YES Network as an analyst for the New York Yankees and getting back involved in Major League Baseball.

Beltran has a smart baseball mind and deserved an avenue back into the game. He hurt his reputation as part of the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal in 2017. It cost him the opportunity to manage the Mets, as both sides mutually agreed to part ways in 2020.

Beltran made a mistake in Houston, but it shouldn’t taint everything he did as a player. And it shouldn’t prevent him from working within Major League Baseball again.

Beltran deserved a second chance, and he got one with the Mets.