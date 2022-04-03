PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — While the New York Mets wait to see when Max Scherzer will pitch, fellow ace Jacob deGrom admits to being blindsided by the diagnosis that he won’t throw for a while.

DeGrom said he was ‘really frustrated’ that an MRI revealed a stress reaction and inflammation around his right shoulder blade. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is shut down from tossing for up to four weeks. He likely could miss at least two months before returning to the Mets’ rotation.

Scherzer’s status, meanwhile, is still uncertain as opening day Thursday in Washington against the Nationals approaches. The 37-year-old Scherzer is dealing with a tight right hamstring.

Manager Buck Showalter says the Mets will know more after three-time Cy Young Award is scheduled to throw a side session Tuesday.