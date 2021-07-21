Mets trade McKinney to Dodgers for minor leaguer, cash

New York Mets’ Billy McKinney watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CINCINNATI — The New York Mets have traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash.

The NL East-leading Mets also claimed right-hander Roel Ramírez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets acquired McKinney from Milwaukee on May 25. In 39 games with New York, the 26-year-old batted .220 with five home runs and 14 RBIs.

He was designated for assignment on July 16.

The 26-year-old Ramirez will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

He pitched in one game for St. Louis this year and one game last season.