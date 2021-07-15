Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

FILE – New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine (2) throws his arms up as his team celebrates on the field after Mets’ Robin Ventura’s grand slam-turned single in the 15th inning to defeat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series in New York, in this Sunday, Oct. 17, 1999, file photo. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner, File)

QUEENS — For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way.

New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night.

The Mets will use black jerseys for all remaining Friday night home games this season: Aug. 13 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers; Aug. 27 vs. Washington Nationals; Friday, Sept. 10 vs. New York Yankees; Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

In celebration of its return, the first 12,000 fans in attendance of the July 30 game will receive a black Francisco Lindor Mets t-shirt.

The team originally introduced the black jersey in 1998 and remained part of the team’s alternate jersey rotation through the 2012 season.

The Amazins last wore a home black jersey in July 2012, an 8-5 home defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers that included R.A. Dickey’s first relief appearance in 10 years.

It was New York’s eighth loss in nine games.