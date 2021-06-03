Mets to retire 1969 World Series hero Koosman’s number in August

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets will at last permanently honor the winningest left handed pitcher in franchise history.
The club will retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 on Aug. 28 prior to a game against the Washington Nationals, the team announced Thursday. He will join longtime teammate Tom Seaver, as well as Mike Piazza, Gil Hodges, Casey Stengel and Jackie Robinson as Mets who have had their numbers retired.
Koosman pitched 12 seasons in New York, winning 140 regular season games. He also was the winning pitcher in three World Series games, including two for the 1969 “Miracle Mets” team.
The southpaw threw a complete game against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 to clinch New York’s first-ever World Series title.
In addition to Koosman’s number retirement, New York will add three new members to the team’s Hall of Fame in July. Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and Jon Matlack will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame prior to a game on July 31.