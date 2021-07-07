Mets take first half of doubleheader on McNeil’s walk off single

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning RBI single during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 4-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Jacob deGrom’s ERA crept above 1.00 for the first time this season, and the New York Mets rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in a doubleheader opener.

Pinch-hitter José Peraza, batting for deGrom, hit a tying home run with one out in the seventh off Josh Hader, who had converted 24 saves chances since Sept. 20.

Edwin Díaz forced in a run by hitting Christian Yelich on the right thigh in the eighth.

Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single off Brent Suter in the bottom half to win the game.

