Mets’ Syndergaard tests positive for COVID-19, AP source says

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press.

Syndergaard was scratched from a rehab start on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the positive test.

New York manager Luis Rojas said Syndergaard had a “non-baseball-related injury.” He did confirm that Syndergaard has been vaccinated.

Syndergaard turned 29 on Sunday, He tweeted, “This birthday is so sick.”

Syndergaard is recovering from Tommy John surgery and the Mets are hoping he can rejoin the team as a reliever.

